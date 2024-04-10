【Gather worldwide trade for business opportunities】12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo to be grandly unveiled on 26 April

MACAU, April 10 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) will take place at Halls A, B and C, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 26 – 28 April 2024. Under the theme of “Meet at MITE: Discovery, Networking, Interaction!”, MITE will be expanded in terms of scale and create a greater wealth of business opportunities with seven major highlights, welcoming tourism and related industry participants from near and far in Macao.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, the 12th edition of MITE is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association.

MGTO and Macau Travel Agency Association co-held a press conference today (10 April) to elaborate the program of the 12th MITE and related activities. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi, Deputy Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Huang Zhongjian, and President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, attended the press conference with other personages.

MITE will be held every April

Senna Fernandes remarked in her address, “In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the exhibition area and scale will be expanded to 30,000 square meters at three halls instead of two like last year. The daily opening hours are also extended for one hour longer. More industry delegates and buyers will be welcomed from across the globe this year. Taken into consideration that the period from June to August falls on the peak travel season, MITE will be held every April starting this year. Exhibitors can seize the timely opportunities before summer holidays start, to gain greater yields at the Expo. We look forward to joining hands with industry partners from worldwide to take a new step forward into mutual progress and sustainable tourism development.”

Seven major highlights incorporated with “tourism +”

The Expo aims to become a powerhouse of “tourism +” and foster partnership opportunities across different fields. In line with the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” development strategy for adequate diversification, the Expo is held to enrich the city’s dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The 12th MITE will gather members of the trade from different destinations in Macao. To date, over 600 exhibitors and about 500 buyers have registered for participation. There will be over 1,300 booths.

The seven fascinating major highlights of MITE this year are as follows:

1. Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR with the duet of Gastronomy Pavilion and The Cellar

A pavilion featuring technology such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) will present an overview of the tourism industry development over the past 25 years and the vision of the future. In addition, the Gastronomy Pavilion and The Cellar will present distinctive products at the special price of 25 patacas.

2. “1+4 Pavilion” and “New Media Matrix” foster strategic industry development

The “1+4 Pavilion” will be expanded in terms of scale and exhibition area, which will be more than doubled from last year. The Expo aims to foster the development of the four key industries continuously, including health and wellness, modern financial services, innovative technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade as well as culture and sports. The “New Media Matrix” will be adopted for exhibitors to present their products and services widely across multiple channels. Online influencers will be invited to conduct live-stream selling and promotion.

3. Promote new tourism development in Macao and Hengqin through “one exhibition, two cities”

The Expo will feature an exhibit zone of outdoor camping that offers immersive experience of trendy camping fun. In collaboration with the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin once again, the Macao–Hengqin Camping Festival 2024 and “Macao – Hengqin Outdoor Camping Industry Salon” will be held in Hengqin to promote concerted tourism development in Macao and Hengqin.

4. Create a new window for display with “Belt and Road Products Pavilion”

For the first time, MITE will feature a “Belt and Road Products Pavilion” that offers exhibitors a marketing and promotional platform to showcase and sell distinctive commodities from countries and regions along the Belt and Road. The Pavilion will create more opportunities for “bringing in” excellent products and “going global” to tap into new markets, highlighting the significance of the Belt and Road.

5. Power up the main engine for consumption by combined measures of quality, volume & yield enhancement

A three-pronged approach will be taken for the Expo to enhance quality, trade volume and yields. The exhibition area will be expanded by over 30% from last year, while the number of booths will be increased by over 50% and the opening hours of the Expo will be extended, to meet diverse market demands. In accord with the characteristics and demand of expo visitors as consumers in the last edition, the Macao Street will be set up to showcase local tourism products with special offers from a range of tourism businesses and boost spending at the Expo. Moreover, in collaboration with the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao, the Neighbors’ Platform will be built to support digital transformation of exhibitors and provide special offers, to enhance consumers’ experience, expand businesses’ presence and engagement in various ways.

6. Themed Pavilion of Cultural Museums and Educational Tourism taps into the popularity and potential of educational travel market

Cultural museums and institutions such as the Palace Museum, National Museum of China and patriotic education bases will be invited to participate in the exhibition, with the aim of deepening the concerted development of “tourism + education”. The “Travel & Learn” Itinerary planning Competition will also be held. Contestants are encouraged to design unique and innovative educational tour itineraries creatively, to explore educational tourism resources and potential in Macao and raise the public’s awareness of educational tours.

7. Take multiple measures for a sustainable “green and low-carbon travel expo”

MITE will forge ahead with green planning and construction, space utilization as well as other environmental measures in a pragmatic fashion. By means of carbon trading activities, the event aims to purchase carbon credits for environmentally friendly projects that are certified by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), endeavoring to minimize its impact on the environment and help achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and support the “30-60” dual carbon goals of the Country.

MITE-limited special offers and grand lucky draws

During the Expo, there will be over 40 product and destination presentation sessions, forums and activities, to offer the latest tourism information and products from Macao and around the world for residents and visitors, including the MITE-limited special offers presented by various exhibitors. Furthermore, expo visitors can join the “MAK MAK grand lucky draw” by one single purchase of any product(s) worth 500 patacas or above on site (valid within the three days of MITE) for a chance to win attractive prices.

Free admission and participation for the public

The daily opening hours of the 12th MITE will be extended for one hour longer than last year. It will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 26 April, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 27 April and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 28 April. Admission tickets will be distributed for free at the entrances of Hall A. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service will be provided between the event venue and four local points on Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Free parking will be available to the public at Hall D and E.

This edition of MITE is once again supported by different supporting entities, co-organizers, the six leading partners and sponsors. For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.