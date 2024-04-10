UTM's Social Sciences Discipline rank Top 1% of ESI Global Rankings

MACAU, April 10 - According to the latest statistics from Essential Science Indicators (ESI) released by Clarivate, UTM has been included in the top 1% of published papers in Social Science, General. This ranking demonstrates that the University's research output and quality are among the leading worldwide institutions in the field.

ESI identifies research from Web of Science (WoS) Core Collection data (SCIE and SSCI) journals, to identify top-performing research. This analytical tool surveys over ten million documentary records in more than 12,000 journals from around the world for article publication and citation count performance indicators. ESI is an important indicator commonly used internationally for evaluating the academic quality and influence of universities, research institutions as well as the country or area. It ranks 22 specific fields of research, covering tens or even hundreds of thousands of different research units around the world.

UTM will continue to support academic research and improve the quality of education and academic research.