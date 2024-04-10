Applications for the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition open in late April

MACAU, April 10 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the 42nd Macao Young Musicians Competition, dedicated to Chinese and Western instruments category, will be held from late July to mid-August. Applications will open from 10am on 26 April to 4pm on 6 May. For the convenience of participants, online registration is on the Competition website, in which eligible Macao residents are welcome to register for Chinese or Western instruments categories or vocal categories by entering their username and password of the “Macao One Account”. For more information, please refer to the Macao Young Musicians Competition website at www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM.

In order to follow the modernisation trend and continually optimise the competition system, the regulations for this edition have been adjusted. In particular, the “Chinese Instrumental Ensemble” category will be divided in “Guzheng Ensemble” and “Chinese Instrumental Ensemble”, and the Organiser will determine the performance time of each participant based on the actual number of registrants. Interested parties must carefully read the Competition Regulation before registration. The full version of the regulations for this edition of the Competition will be published on the Competition website later. For more information, please follow the “IC Art” page on Facebook or the official WeChat account “IC Art_Macao”. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours or email to cjmm@icm.gov.mo.

In support of the development of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government’s e-governance and facilitate the registration process, those interested in participating in the Competition must register through their “Macao One Account” and pay the registration fees online through “GovPay” from 2023. For individual registrations, interested parties must open an individual account in the “Macao One Account” in advance, while institutions that are authorised to submit documents on behalf of participants or proceed with group registration must open an entity account. The approval process for an entity account takes 15 working days. For more information, please refer to the “Macao One Account” website at www.gov.mo/app.