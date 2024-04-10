UM ‘Two Laws’ Ambassadors and Patriotism Team members visit research vessel in Zhuhai

MACAU, April 10 - The ‘Two Laws’ Ambassadors and Patriotism Team members of the residential colleges of the University of Macau (UM) visited the research vessel Zhong Shan Da Xue berthed at Gaolan Port in Zhuhai to learn about China’s cutting-edge technologies and advancements in various scientific fields, including deep-sea and deep-space exploration, oceanology, and meteorology, and to gain more insights into the importance of technological development to national security.

The participating students said that it was a valuable opportunity to visit the research vessel. The visit not only broadened their horizons, but also enabled them to learn about China’s advanced development in the field of deep-sea exploration. They were proud of their home country’s remarkable advancement in the field and, at the same time, realised that technological development is a strong support for safeguarding national security. The students were also encouraged to work harder in their studies so as to make contributions to the country in the future.

Sun Sisi, coordinator of the visit and member of the ‘Two Laws’ promotion working group of UM’s residential colleges, said that the visit to the research vessel Zhong Shan Da Xue, as part of national security education, provided a great opportunity for the students to understand the importance of technological advancements to the prosperous development of the country. It also enabled the students to deepen their understanding of scientific research through immersive experiences, and encouraged them to continue their quest for knowledge and foster a sense of national identity and self-confidence.

Zhong Shan Da Xueis a research vessel that has the largest displacement and the strongest comprehensive research capacity in China. Accompanied by the research crew, the students first visited the facilities on the vessel, including dry and wet laboratories, and various robotic arms specially designed for research purposes, gaining first-hand experience of China’s advanced research equipment. The students then engaged in a sharing session with the vessel’s captain, chief mate, second mate, and other crew members to learn about the stories and challenges faced by the crew during their research expeditions in the vast ocean.