Executive Director of Board of Directors of IPIM Leong Wa Fong Takes Office

MACAU, April 10 - The inauguration ceremony of Executive Director of the Board of Directors of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Leong Wa Fong was held today (10 April) at IPIM’s office in the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. Witnessed by Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong and Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance Ku Mei Leng, the ceremony was moderated by President of IPIM’s Board of Directors Vincent U, and attended by IPIM’s leaders and department heads.

At the ceremony, IPIM Executive Director Leong Wa Fong expressed his gratitude for the SAR Government’s trust in him and the support of his leaders and colleagues. He took on the commitment to lead his team to follow the Macao SAR government’s policies including the “Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028)”, and do his best in all tasks to give full play to Macao’s platform function. By integrating major development opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, he vowed to contribute to the appropriately diversified development of the “1+4” industries for Macao’s economy, and manifest Macao's business advantages.

According to IPIM President Vincent U, IPIM has been making every effort to implement various tasks. At the same time, IPIM will continue to review its frontline services and optimise the internal management. In addition to the introduction of the closed customs operation in Hengqin and a series of incentive measures, IPIM will adopt new measures to extend the Macao-Hengqin industrial synergy to different aspects, such as investment promotion, conventions and exhibitions, and the China-PSCs platform, so as to help Macao integrate into the country’s overall development, and to seize new opportunities for regional co-operation and industrial development.

Leong Wa Fong joined IPIM in 2001. He served as a senior technician in IPIM from 2003 to 2017 and the Manager of Research and Information Division since June 2018.

Leong Wa Fong holds a doctorate degree in management from the Peking University, a master’s degree in management from the Peking University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Fudan University.