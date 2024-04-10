Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Kyprolis, carfilzomib, Date of authorisation: 19/11/2015, Revision: 21, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Kyprolis (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) are anaemia (low red blood cell counts), tiredness, nausea, diarrhoea, thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts), fever, dyspnoea (difficulty breathing), respiratory tract (airways) infection, cough and neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell).

The most serious side effects when used with lenalidomide and dexamethasone or with dexamethasone alone include harmful effects on the heart, lungs and liver, and hypertension (high blood pressure) that can be severe. Other serious side effects are dyspnoea, acute kidney injury, tumour lysis syndrome (a complication due to the breakdown of cancer cells), infusion-related reactions, thrombocytopenia, internal bleeding, liver damage, return of symptoms of hepatitis B, posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (a brain disorder that can cause headache, confusion, fits and loss of vision, and which may improve over time) as well as thrombotic microangiopathy and TTP/HUS (diseases involving problems with the blood clotting system). The most serious side effects when used with daratumumab and dexamethasone were anaemia, diarrhoea, fever, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), influenza (flu), sepsis (blood poisoning) and bronchitis (inflammation of the airways in the lungs).

Kyprolis must not be used in women who are breastfeeding. For the full list of side effects and restrictions, see the package leaflet.