Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ranexa (previously Latixa), ranolazine, Date of authorisation: 08/07/2008, Revision: 23, Status: Authorised

Ranexa can only be obtained with a prescription and is available as prolonged-release tablets (375 mg, 500 mg and 750 mg). ‘Prolonged release’ means that ranolazine is released slowly from the tablet over a few hours.

The recommended starting dose of Ranexa is 375 mg twice a day. After two to four weeks, the dose should be increased to 500 mg twice a day, and then to 750 mg twice a day, depending on the patient’s response. The maximum dose is 750 mg twice a day. Doses may need to be lower in patients who have certain side effects. Dose increases should be carried out carefully in the elderly, in patients who weigh less than 60 kg, and in patients who have problems with their kidneys, liver or heart.

For more information about using Ranexa, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.