Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Mycophenolate mofetil Teva, mycophenolate mofetil, Date of authorisation: 21/02/2008, Revision: 26, Status: Authorised

Mycophenolate mofetil Teva treatment should be initiated and maintained by a qualified transplant specialist.

The way that Mycophenolate mofetil Teva should be given and the dose depend on the type of organ transplant and the patient’s age and size.

For kidney transplants, the recommended dose in adults is 1.0 g twice a day starting within 72 hours after the transplant. In children aged between two and 18 years, the dose of Mycophenolate mofetil Teva is calculated depending on height and weight.

For heart transplants, the recommended adult dose is 1.5 g twice a day, starting within five days following the transplant.

For liver transplants in adults, mycophenolate mofetil should be given as an infusion (drip into a vein) for the first four days after the transplant, before the patient is switched to 1.5 g Mycophenolate mofetil Teva twice a day as soon as it can be tolerated.

The dose may need to be adjusted in patients with liver or kidney disease. For more information, see the summary of product characteristics (also part of the EPAR).