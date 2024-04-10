Aspire & Strategic Change Partners announce Business Diagnostics Partnership
Strategic Change Partners and Aspire Performance Improvement are developing Business diagnostics that rapidly identify and drive business maturity improvementLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Change Partners Limited and Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd are working together to develop Business diagnostic tools that will rapidly identify, establish and drive improvement in business and technology maturity. The new innovative tools will enable businesses to identify issues and quickly focus on opportunities that will improve and grow their businesses.
The partnership with Aspire brings to market a technology-enabled solution to assess the needs of a business to manage and protect the organisation's business and technology capabilities. The service will define needs, provide for better planning and problem-solving through automated maturity assessments for key issues impacting business performance today.
In today’s fast-moving world, an organisation needs to be optimised to not only ensure maximum efficiency, whilst controlling costs but also needs to be agile to gain a competitive edge over its competitors. Companies also need insights in days not months on where issues exist and an immediate plan to rectify them in a competitive market.
You need to know the key management actions that must be taken now rather than the many that should. You need an honest, pragmatic opinion from experienced people that you can trust. You need to see clearly what is happening and possibly more importantly, what is not, and how to address it. You need clarity and you need it now which is why SCP have partnered with Aspire to bring to market a solution that supports that need.
Utilising the expertise of our consultants and technology partner, we have meticulously crafted a proprietary solution tailored to enhance our Health Checks to provide rapid assessments. This robust solution, continually refined through invaluable insights gathered from our seasoned consultants, encompasses the following integral components: -
User-Friendly Interface: Designed for simplicity, this interface facilitates the capture of responses to pre-defined questions.
Advanced Assessment Engine: Leveraging a standardised model, this engine efficiently scores the responses to the questions, ensuring consistency and accuracy in our evaluations.
Comprehensive Management Information: This feature furnishes detailed reports and dashboards, effectively pinpointing areas warranting attention or presenting challenges.
The Aspire ID8 based service turns the traditional consulting model upside down, empowering business teams to be actively involved in the analysis and decision-making process. Engagement in the assessment work leads to greater participation, ownership, accountability for the action plan and the prioritised roadmap generated.
The Aspire ID8 based service provides maturity gap analysis and sentiment analysis visuals that enable consideration of different viewpoints. The visualisation of collected data considers specific areas, encompassing business, functions, teams, audiences, resources and demographics.
Headquartered in Hampshire, England, Aspire is a well-established consulting, advisory and professional services organisation that is focused on growing and expanding the range of diagnostic service offerings through partnerships using Aspires’ revolutionary ID8 Business Diagnostic Toolkit.
“Strategic Change Partners is dedicated to delivering its clients with high quality and accelerated delivery services through innovative new technologies and methods, and we are pleased that together we have agreed to a partnership through the use of Aspires ID8 Business Diagnostic product and services to support this commitment,” said Robert Peopall, MD at Aspire Performance Improvement.
“This innovative technology provides a rapid collaborative and cost-efficient solution to help our clients tackle their business and technology challenges through rapid diagnostic assessments.” Said Ian Cotterill, Director & Co-founder of Strategic Change Partners. ‘Building strong and collaborative long-term relationships is key to our success, and we are excited to have Aspire as part of the team.’ Said Paul Taylor, Founder & Director of Strategic Change Partners Ltd.
About Aspire Performance Improvement
Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd started commercial operations in March 2016, offering a range of services that include M&A Advisory, Exit Readiness Assessments, Equity Growth Assessments, Programme Turnarounds, requirements definition, business case development, search and solution selection and business systems implementation of Front & Back Office Systems. We enjoy helping our clients solve problems and maximise the value delivered to their business and their clients in turn by providing business solutions enabled by digital technologies.
For further insight and information, please contact Robert on +44 (0)7500 003 594 or email contactus@aspirepi.com. For further information see www.aspireid8.com
About Strategic Change Partners Ltd
Strategic Change Partners are a unique change consultancy whose focus is to work and build partnerships with its clients to provide cost-effective consultancy solutions when our clients need us most. SCP recognises the modern age of consultancy for today. Our client’s needs have evolved; what was once a fixed resource model now needs to reflect the digital transformation we have experienced in recent years. There has been a significant shift in the resourcing model towards hybrid, remote and fully flexible working and therefore a more cost-effective deployment of resources.
Our unique model supports this agile way of working and encourages our clients to adopt a fully flexible approach.
Our model brings together experience and proven change consultants within the industry who can scope, deliver, and support programmes of work that are Technology and Methodology agnostic. From the initial scoping of the programme of works, delivery through to on boarding, Strategic Change Partners will look to align your goals and objectives to achievable timeframes and budgets. We will work collaboratively to mentor or coach key members of your change teams ensuring consistency throughout the project. We can further compliment your existing business by providing Delivery health checks on projects in progress, delivered and scheduled.
