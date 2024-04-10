Discover the AIPC (Artificial Intelligent Platform Coin) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of (Artificial Intelligent Platform Coin) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (DeFi) and the AIPC/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-31 10:00 (UTC).







AIPC is the native digital asset for the Wizbl layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 8 billion tokens. WIZBL's groundbreaking Coin Implementation and Growth Strategy introduces the Artificial Intelligent Platform Coin (AIPC), revolutionizing the landscape of blockchain technology. AIPC serves as the pinnacle of innovation, facilitating a new standard in the blockchain market and fostering sustainable development. AIPC isn't just a cryptocurrency; it embodies a vision for the future, enabling developers and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and cultivate new technologies within a dynamic ecosystem.

At its core, AIPC functions as the mother coin, offering holders unparalleled access to a myriad of platforms and opportunities. With each platform integration, AIPC's value proposition expands, solidifying its position as a cornerstone of the blockchain revolution. The WIZBL platform pioneers the creation of additional coins, all tethered to the value of AIPC. As the blockchain ecosystem flourishes and adoption surges, the inherent value of AIPC grows exponentially, offering investors a promising avenue for sustainable wealth accumulation.

As we anticipate the platform's launch, AIPC promises to redefine industry standards and cater to the diverse needs of global markets. The journey ahead is marked by innovation, collaboration, and unparalleled growth, all underpinned by the intrinsic value and meaning of AIPC.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , commented on the recent AIPC token listing, stating: "The addition of AIPC to our platform marks an exciting milestone in our mission to provide our users with access to innovative and promising cryptocurrency projects. AIPC's unique value proposition and its integration with the WIZBL ecosystem align perfectly with our vision for fostering growth and driving adoption within the blockchain industry. We believe that AIPC's listing on XT.com will not only enhance our platform's offerings but also contribute to the broader advancement of blockchain technology."

The Artificial Intelligent Platform Coin project heralds a new era of technological advancement and blockchain integration through the revolutionary BRTE 2.0 platform. Built upon the Blockchain Real-time Ecosystem, AIPC introduces a paradigm shift in transaction processing and security protocols, setting unprecedented standards for practical, real-time blockchain solutions.

At its essence, BRTE addresses the limitations of existing blockchain platforms, offering a robust framework for real-time transactions and comprehensive transaction verification compensation. Unlike traditional mining-based compensation models, BRTE incentivizes nodes to uphold the ecosystem through transaction verification, fostering a collaborative environment that prioritizes network integrity and efficiency.

With a focus on transaction processing and security, BRTE boasts a myriad of features designed to propel blockchain technology into the mainstream. From its innovative consensus algorithm based on Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) to its secure transaction procedures and processing advancements, BRTE represents the pinnacle of blockchain innovation.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



