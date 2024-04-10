Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

Submit Release
PRINCETON, N.J., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report First Quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar and energy storage projects. The Company's approximately 8,500 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.


Investor:
Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500
investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com

Media:
Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754
media@clearwayenergy.com

