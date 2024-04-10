Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) to Exhibit CLMBR at FIBO Global Fitness, the World's Largest Trade Show for Fitness, Wellness and Health on April 11-14

FIBO Global Fitness Expects to Have More Than 150,000 Visitors for the Trade Show in Cologne, Germany

CLMBR is Receiving Significant Interest From International Boutique Fitness Operators and Gym Chains

AUSTIN, TX, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) (“TRNR” or “the Company”), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment and provider of virtual personal training services, today announced that the Company’s CLMBR brand will be exhibited at FIBO Global Fitness, the world's largest trade show for fitness, wellness and health in Cologne, Germany on April 11-14. FIBO is the annual main event where global leaders across the health and fitness industry gather to discover the latest equipment, products and services.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: “FIBO is the biggest equipment show in the world, with more than 150,000 attendees expected from all over the world. While we have already made a good start this year on international sales, FIBO is the cornerstone event of our plan to sell CLMBR in more than 10 countries during 2024. WOODWAY believes that the international market could be bigger than the US market for CLMBR, which is incredibly exciting.”

This is the first year where the commercial version of CLMBR (the CLMBR 02) is available at FIBO Global Fitness. As a result of TRNR acquiring CLMBR and entering a Worldwide Exclusive Distribution Agreement with WOODWAY earlier this year, CLMBR is now available worldwide for commercial customers.

CLMBR has already received exciting demand from commercial customers, which is concentrated around two main use cases – the cardio floor and the group fitness room. Gym chains are already adding CLMBRs to the cardio floor and are often replacing elliptical machines to make room for the new equipment. Climbing is an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout, and one that can result in greater posterior chain activation.

Additionally, some gym chains or boutique fitness operators have started to pilot group fitness solutions where 10 or 15 CLMBRs are grouped together in a room previously used for spin classes. The initial feedback has been very positive in these instances and it mimics the same feedback that customers of Studio CLMBR in Denver have had for years about the class being a lot of fun and an incredible workout.

All attendees are invited to use and explore CLMBR, which is located in the WOODWAY Stand (6C03).

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company’s connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

