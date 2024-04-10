IGM Biosciences to Present at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing and delivering a new class of medicines to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IGM’s pipeline of clinical and preclinical assets is based on the IgM antibody, which has 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies with only 2 binding sites. IGM also has an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against oncology and immunology and inflammation targets. For more information, please visit www.igmbio.com.

