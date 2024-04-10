Prediabetes Market Size to Reach US$ 48.7 Billion by 2034 with CAGR of 6.72%

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The prediabetes market size reached a value of US$ 23.8 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 48.7 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.72% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the prediabetes market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the prediabetes market.

Prediabetes Market Trends:

Prediabetes is a metabolic condition characterized by higher blood sugar levels and not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. Individuals with prediabetes have impaired glucose tolerance or impaired fasting glucose, indicating that their bodies are not effectively processing glucose. According to the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, approximately 98 million American adults, more than 1 in 3 have prediabetes. This condition poses a significant health risk as it increases the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Prediabetes is often asymptomatic and can be prevented by being physical active and losing weight if the individual is overweight. A small amount of weight loss means around 5% to 7% of the body weight, means 10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person.

The global prediabetes market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and sedentary lifestyles worldwide. According to the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, in 2022, 2.5 billion adults (18 years and older) were overweight. Moreover, over 390 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 years were overweight in 2022, including 160 million who were living with obesity. As obesity rates continue to climb, particularly in urban areas, the incidence of prediabetes is expected to rise correspondingly. Additionally, the rising aging populations in many countries is also contributing to the expansion of the prediabetes market. According to the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. At this time the share of the population aged 60 years and over will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. Besides, the growing awareness about the importance of early intervention and lifestyle modifications to prevent the progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes is driving market growth. Besides, the rising healthcare expenditure by individuals is also propelling the market further.

According to the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, in 2022, the total cost of care for people with diagnosed diabetes was $413 billion. About 1 in 4 health care dollars is spent on people with diagnosed diabetes. Moreover, technological advancements in healthcare, such as wearable devices and mobile health apps, are facilitating early detection and monitoring of prediabetes, thereby fueling the market growth. These innovations enable individuals to track their blood sugar levels, monitor their diet and exercise habits, and receive personalized recommendations for managing prediabetes. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at reducing the burden of diabetes and its associated complications are creating favorable conditions for market growth.

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current prediabetes marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the prediabetes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players:

Aphaia Pharma

AstraZeneca

Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb

