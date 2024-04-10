Myocardial Infarction Market Size to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2034 | CAGR of 4.94%

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the market size of myocardial infarction?

The myocardial infarction market size reached a value of US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the myocardial infarction market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the myocardial infarction market.

Myocardial Infarction Market Trends:

Myocardial Infarction (MI) is a condition characterized by the lack of adequate blood supply to any part of the heart over an extended period of time and the resultant damage or death of tissue. Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, feeling dizzy, as well as other symptoms typical of MI are the most common ones which should be addressed by doctors immediately to eliminate additional complications, and even death. If left untreated, it can lead to irreversible damage of the heart. Diagnosis is usually done via medical history, physical examination, and different tests such as electrocardiography and cardiac enzyme assays. Those treated with MI should expect various procedures which would restore blood flow to the affected area, these include thrombolytic therapy, angioplasty, and coronary artery bypass surgery, with lifestyle modification and medications which will help to prevent future occurrences.

The increase in the elderly demographic is leading to the incidence of myocardial infarction which represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. According to National Library of Medicine, Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) is 1 of the leading causes of death in the developed world with the prevalence of the disease approaching 3 million people worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths in the United States annually. Another statistics published in Elsevier journal states that more than 150 million people live with ischemic heart disease, with AMI accounting for 12 million deaths annually. Although acute reperfusion therapies have improved the outlook for AMI victims, mortality remains high at 22% one year after the attack and rehospitalizations are common. As a result, AMI is one of the most expensive medical conditions to treat, with an annual cost in the USA alone amounting to US$12.1 billion, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and smoking contribute to higher MI rates which is acting as a growth inducing factor.

Apart from this, improved diagnostic tools and treatment options are enhancing survival rates which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. In addition to this, public health initiatives are raising awareness about heart health and the importance of early detection is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, conditions like diabetes and hypertension are increasing the risk of myocardial infarction, thereby fueling the growth of the market. Other factors, such as research and developmental (R&D) activities leading to the introduction of new drugs for MI treatment, expansion of healthcare facilities and government initiatives, are leading the market toward growth across the globe. For instance, S100A8/A9 as a prognostic biomarker with causal effects for post-acute myocardial infarction heart failure has been introduced and is being currently researched upon, as stated in a research publication in Nature Communications journal in 2024.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the myocardial infarction market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the myocardial infarction market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current myocardial infarction marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the myocardial infarction market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

