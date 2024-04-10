Surgical Sutures Market Size 2024, Update Report, Growth Analysis, Trends and Top Companies 2032

Growing adoption of smart sutures with sensors and electronics for real-time wound data (temperature, pH, tension) drives market growth.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Surgical Sutures Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.’ offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Surgical Sutures Market?

The global surgical sutures market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2024-2032.

Global Surgical Sutures Market Trends:

The burgeoning integration of smart sutures embedded with sensors and electronic components to provide real-time data on wound temperature, pH, and tension is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding application of sutures in minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), driven by the demand for procedures that reduce hospital stay durations, minimize scarring, and expedite recovery, is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing strategic collaborations and mergers among leading players to combine expertise, expand product portfolios, and drive innovation and product diversification are catalyzing the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Surgical Sutures Industry:

Rapid Technological Advancements in Suture Materials and Techniques:

The continuous technological advancements in suture materials and techniques to improve patient outcomes, reduce surgical times, and minimize complications are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the development of modern suture materials that are designed to be stronger, more flexible, and more biocompatible to reduce the risk of infection and promote faster healing is fostering market growth. In line with this, the introduction of bioabsorbable sutures, which naturally dissolve in the body and eliminate the need for suture removal, thus enhancing patient comfort and reducing follow-up procedures, is fueling the market growth. Additionally, rapid advancements in suture techniques, such as barbed sutures that distribute tension evenly and improve wound closure, are propelling the market growth.

Increasing Prevalence of Surgical Procedures:

The increase in surgical procedures across the globe is a major driver strengthening the market growth. Along with this, the burgeoning prevalence of chronic diseases, like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity, that require surgical interventions is catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rising geriatric population who are prone to conditions that necessitate surgical procedures, including orthopedic surgeries and cataract operations, is fostering the market growth. Furthermore, rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure that make surgical interventions more accessible and safer, leading to an increased number of surgeries, are strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the imposition of enhanced healthcare policies and funding, coupled with the growing awareness about the importance of timely surgical interventions, are contributing to the market growth.

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries:

The rising demand for cosmetic surgeries to enhance aesthetic appearance is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the changing beauty standards increased disposable income, and the desire for an improved quality of life are fueling the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of social media influence and the growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures as a means to boost self-esteem and body image is stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the heightened popularity of surgical sutures that are designed for minimally invasive (MI) procedures to prioritize aesthetic outcomes, such as reduced scarring and quicker recovery times, is strengthening the market growth. Along with this, the growing demand for sutures that offer high tensile strength, flexibility, and minimal tissue reactivity is supporting the market growth.

Surgical Sutures Market Report Segmentation:

Based On Type:

• Absorbable Sutures

• Non-Absorbable Sutures

Absorbable sutures dominated the largest segment due to their ability to biodegrade within the body, eliminating the need for removal and reducing post-operative complications.

Based On Material:

• Monofilament

• Multifilament

Multifilament accounted for the largest market share as they offer superior flexibility, knot security, and tissue support, making them ideal for a wide range of surgical procedures.

Based On Application:

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• General Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Ophthalmic Surgeries

• Others

Cardiovascular surgeries represented the largest segment, attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally, necessitating numerous surgical interventions.

Based On End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Hospitals and clinics constitute the largest segment as they perform most surgical procedures, benefiting from comprehensive healthcare facilities and a wide range of services.

Based On Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

North America's dominance in the surgical sutures market is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong focus on surgical innovation and quality care.

