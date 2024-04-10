My DCMA: Reneé Calkins, contract administrator

SYRACUSE, N.Y. –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Reneé Calkins shares her story.

My name is Reneé Calkins, and I’m a contract administrator at DCMA Northeast here.

My job duties include contract receipt and review, timely resolution of payments, validation and preparation of progress payments, and working with the contract management team to manage any challenges that arise.

I’m also involved in the creation and execution of contract modifications. I monitor contractor performance for compliance with delivery schedules, payment provisions and other contractual requirements. I provide multifunctional team support that includes, but is not limited to, monthly and quarterly meetings with specific contractors.

I have been a part of the DCMA team since May 2018.

I like working at DCMA because I view it as an opportunity to contribute to the bigger picture when it comes to what our warfighters need to keep our country safe and strong throughout the acquisition lifecycle.

I chose this career field and this agency because I knew a few people that worked at DCMA who always spoke highly of the organization. I liked the idea of working for a cause that I believe in.

I feel that DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because our vision sets the tone for success when it comes to mission goals and the importance of delivering products on time.

My future career goals include gaining as much knowledge as possible to become the best contract administrator I can be, which will eventually lead me to a supervisory position in the near future.

Something unique about me is that I always wanted to learn the drums. When I turned 51, I decided to start taking lessons.

Some of the great things about working at my location includes working with some of the best people in the country. Everyone works together and is willing to do what it takes to get the job done.