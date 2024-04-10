Treatment.com AI partners with aiXplain Inc. to extend access to its Global Library of Medicine (GLM)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Collaborative Agreement with aiXplain, Inc. (“aiXplain”) to enable greater access to Treatment’s proprietary Global Library of Medicine (“GLM”) by contributing to aiXplain’s ever-growing dynamic Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketplace.



Treatment has partnered with aiXplain, the industry’s first no-code/low-code integrated AI development platform. Over the past 7 years and in collaboration with hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, utilizing proprietary algorithms, Treatment has built the world’s most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). aiXplain’s marketplace makes it possible for healthcare organizations to access Treatment’s AI engine through its development framework and enhance the quality of clinical diagnosis within their organizations across multiple platforms.

Treatment and aiXplain also intend to explore mutually beneficial international opportunities through the partnership. Both parties have a shared interest in the future to provide the GLM in multiple languages.

The collaboration also allows aiXplain and Treatment to work closely on testing and development of further new mutual joint commercial applications and/or solutions. The intent of this collaboration is to promote the development, installation, testing, validation, and commercialization of one or more novel solutions that further the goals of both companies and proactively impact the healthcare market globally.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI, comments: “The opportunity to partner with aiXplain, an organization at the heart of the AI evolution, and to be part of their evolving marketplace is fantastic. It helps fulfill our shared philosophies in the democratization of AI. Our goal is to have Treatment’s Global Library of Medicine (GLM) AI accessible to healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals alike, and aiXplain’s marketplace creates new opportunities for all parties.”

"Our partnership with Treatment represents another quality addition to our world-leading marketplace of AI models and assets," said Hassan Sawaf, CEO & Founder of aiXplain. "The news also marks a milestone for aiXplain. This is the first specialized AI model for the healthcare industry to join our marketplace, expanding the versatility of our AI platform across sectors."

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built the world’s most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The platform’s quality and transparency are unrivaled, as the GLM provides an explanation of every step and likelihood associated with every symptom. Treatment.com AI also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, who utilize the GLM to help enhance the future clinical skills of their students. Treatment.com AI is focused on using AI for good and utilizing its GLM platform to bring the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

About aiXplain Inc.

Founded in 2020, aiXplain has established itself as a pioneering force with the industry's premier no-code/low-code platform for AI development. Designed to democratize the creation and deployment of AI solutions, our platform empowers users to effortlessly develop, manage, benchmark, and deploy AI solutions. With access to an expansive marketplace featuring over 40,000 leading AI models and assets, our customers are equipped to tailor advanced solutions to their specific needs, streamlining the path from concept to deployment. To learn more, visit aixplain.com.

