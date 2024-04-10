House of Europe launches €10,000 grant call for creative businesses in Ukraine

The EU-funded ‘House of Europe’ project has announced a grant competition for owners and managers of creative businesses.

As part of its initiative ‘Creative Business Boost’, ‘House of Europe’ aims to provide up to €10,000 to advance your business.

The project will assist you in expanding to the foreign market, launching a new product, or transferring the production in-house. You will get consultations with business experts and meetups with fellow creative entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges and make sure you are moving in the right direction.

The call is open to businesses registered in Ukraine, which started bringing revenues before the full-scale invasion and continue to work now. Your company should have a team of 3-50 people and its own products and distribution channels.

The deadline for applications is 30 April.

