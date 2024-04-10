Submit Release
Borrell calls EU member states to help Ukraine increase its anti-air defence capacities

Speaking at the Europe Forum in Brussels on 9 April, EU High Representative Josep Borrell called on EU member states to increase the anti-air defence capacities so that “Ukraine can stop the Russian missiles and their glide bombs that are destroying urban infrastructure”.

He added that he would make the same call to the EU Foreign Affairs and Defence ministers in a couple of weeks, when they will meet for a Council. 

“We are talking about Ukraine reconstruction but we should talk more about avoiding destruction,” said Borrell. “The best way of spending less on reconstruction is to spend more on avoiding destruction. And Ukrainians do not have the capacity to avoid destruction because, to tell the truth, we should be doing more and quicker in order to allow them to have the capacities they need.”

Borrell added that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had “desperately asked” him for seven Patriot batteries to defend Ukraine a few days ago.

“It should be inconceivable that we were not able to provide them, given that the Western armies have about 100 batteries of Patriot. And still, we are not able to provide the seven they are asking desperately for,” Borrell said.

The EU High Representative also said the situation on the ground was extremely difficult as the Russian war machine was “working at full speed” and that unlike Kyiv, Moscow could wage a protracted war of attrition despite the costs.

Borrell also said that although Ukraine is not yet a member of the European Union, it is not possible to “dissociate the destiny of the Ukrainian people from that of the European Union”

Forum Europa was set up in February 2024 by the New Economy International Forum (NEF) as a stable forum in Brussels, leveraging its successful experience in Spain, including its long-term collaboration with EU institutions and Member states since it began its activities in 2000.

