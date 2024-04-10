Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,689 in the last 365 days.

Join the community of Young Elected Politicians – open to Georgians, Moldovans and Ukrainians

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) invites young local leaders across Europe, including from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, to join its Young Elected Politicians programme (YEPs).

The Young Elected Politicians programme (YEPs) is a network of politicians who are no older than 35 and hold a mandate at regional or local level in the EU and candidate countries for EU accession. Fully funded by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), the YEP programme gives young elected representatives the opportunity to raise their voice at the EU level, take part in the EU policy-making process, make use of tailored trainings and more!

Applicants should be elected at regional or local level in an EU Member State or candidate country, be born after 1 January 1989, not have a current mandate as a member or alternate member of the Council of Europe, and have a good command of English.

The 2024 YEP programme will last until spring 2025, with activities scheduled throughout the year. After the first year of the programme, YEPs become alumni and are invited to further events of the YEP programme and the flagship events of the CoR.

Members of the YEP programme are also often entitled to reimbursement for their participation in CoR activities that they are invited to. In the case of events requiring physical presence in Brussels or in external meetings, the CoR may reimburse travel costs and pay a flat-rate subsistence allowance per stay.

The deadline for applications is 19 April.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Join the community of Young Elected Politicians – open to Georgians, Moldovans and Ukrainians

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more