Join the community of Young Elected Politicians – open to Georgians, Moldovans and Ukrainians

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) invites young local leaders across Europe, including from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, to join its Young Elected Politicians programme (YEPs).

The Young Elected Politicians programme (YEPs) is a network of politicians who are no older than 35 and hold a mandate at regional or local level in the EU and candidate countries for EU accession. Fully funded by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), the YEP programme gives young elected representatives the opportunity to raise their voice at the EU level, take part in the EU policy-making process, make use of tailored trainings and more!

Applicants should be elected at regional or local level in an EU Member State or candidate country, be born after 1 January 1989, not have a current mandate as a member or alternate member of the Council of Europe, and have a good command of English.

The 2024 YEP programme will last until spring 2025, with activities scheduled throughout the year. After the first year of the programme, YEPs become alumni and are invited to further events of the YEP programme and the flagship events of the CoR.

Members of the YEP programme are also often entitled to reimbursement for their participation in CoR activities that they are invited to. In the case of events requiring physical presence in Brussels or in external meetings, the CoR may reimburse travel costs and pay a flat-rate subsistence allowance per stay.

The deadline for applications is 19 April.

