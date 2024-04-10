Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation Receives IDA Award for Outstanding Contributions to Child Education
Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation has long been committed to uplifting underprivileged communities by providing quality educationDELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation has been honored with the prestigious IDA Award for its exceptional dedication to improving child education. This esteemed accolade was presented by renowned Bollywood personalities, Gulsan Grover and Sangita Bijlani, at a grand ceremony held recently.
Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation has long been committed to uplifting underprivileged communities by providing quality education opportunities for children across the nation. Through innovative programs and initiatives, the foundation has significantly contributed to enhancing literacy rates and empowering young minds to reach their full potential.
The IDA Award serves as a testament to the unwavering efforts and remarkable impact of Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation in the field of education. This recognition not only honors the hard work of the foundation's team but also acknowledges the invaluable support of its partners, donors, and volunteers who have tirelessly contributed to its success.
"We are deeply honored to receive the IDA Award for our work in child education," said MR. Satyavir Singh Mewal (Co- Founder of Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation) & Mr. Pardeep Kumar (Managing Director of Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation) . "This recognition further motivates us to continue our mission of creating a brighter future for every child, regardless of their background or circumstances."
Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation expresses heartfelt gratitude to IDA for this prestigious accolade and looks forward to continuing its impactful endeavors in the realm of education and community development.
Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation's receipt of the IDA Award underscores its commitment to excellence in advancing child education and signifies a significant milestone in its ongoing journey of social impact and transformation.
MR. Satyavir Singh Mewal
Nav Bharat Samman Seva Foundation
+91 9310104419
info@navbharatsamman.com