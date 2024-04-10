New public housing builds reach major milestone

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to provide a once in a generation boost to public housing in South Australia has reached a major milestone with the completion of 100 new homes for vulnerable low-income households.

Since the 2022 election, the state government has invested an additional $232.7 million into public housing which will see 564 new homes built across the state and major upgrades to 350 vacant properties.

In addition to this massive new investment, the government has cancelled the planned sale of 580 public housing properties.

Today, Minister for Human Services Nat Cook visited the site of four new two-bedroom properties in Hectorville, which are having the finishing touches put on before public housing tenants move in within the next two weeks.

The mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties are being built across metropolitan Adelaide in dozens of suburbs, as well as seven regional areas, with the SA Housing Authority also today releasing details of where 437 of the homes – funded under the Public Housing Investment Program (PHIP) – will be constructed.

So far, 102 homes have been completed, 110 are under construction and 91 homes are out for tender or in the final stages of tender assessment. The homes are due to be completed by 2026.

Land has been selected for the final homes and these builds will be tendered over coming months.

The SA Housing Authority has also issued a record call-out for local South Australian builders to deliver on the massive pipeline of public housing builds to come.

More than 60 local building companies are now on SAHA’s pre-qualified builder list, which aims to supports local builders and tradespeople.

The SA Housing Authority is the single largest landlord in South Australia providing secure and affordable housing to around 50,000 tenants in more than 30,000 properties. Tenants pay affordable rent, (between 25% and 30%) of household income.

To find out how to become one of SAHA’s pre-qualified builders visit: Pre-qualified Builders and Suppliers List | SA Housing Authority

Attributable to Nat Cook

We are delivering on our commitment to build more homes for low-income South Australians who need the safety and housing security of public housing.

Everyone in our community has the right to have a roof over their head and I’m proud to say we are investing more than ever to boost the amount of public housing available to people who face long-term barriers to housing.

This program, combined with the SA Housing Authority’s existing building programs, will deliver the first real increase by 2026 in public housing in more than three decades.

As a government we’re proud to be supporting local builders and tradespeople to undertake this important building work for those in housing stress in South Australia.

Attributable to Mark Brazzale, Director, Brazzale Group

We’re a proud family building company that has been operating in South Australia for 35 years.

Through our own staff and subcontractors, we employ more than 60 local people.

Our company has worked closely with the state government for many years and it’s a privilege to build homes, including these four at Hectorville, that we know will go a long way in helping those experiencing housing stress have a roof over their heads.

Metropolitan areas for new public housing being built:

Morphett Vale, Blair Athol, Kilburn, Enfield, Ingle Farm, Parafield Gardens, Ferryden Park, Croydon Park, Evanston, Kurralta Park, Munno Para, Salisbury, Braham Lodge, Elizabeth North, Elizabeth Downs, Alberton Taperoo, Dover Gardens, Clovelly Park, Somerton Park, Croydon Park, Woodville North, Woodville South, Croydon Park, Prospect, Brompton, Kilburn, Blair Athol, Mile End, Rostrevor, Paralowie, Modbury North, Gilles Plains, Edwardstown, Seaford Rise, Park Holme and West Richmond.

Regional areas for new public housing being built: Wallaroo, Moonta, Clare, Kadina, Whyalla Stuart, Whyalla Norrie and Mount Gambier