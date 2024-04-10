Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Booming at a CAGR of 14.6% to Estimated $239.71 Billion Growth by 2032

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market

Increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry, rising number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector fuel the Europe cold chain logistics market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in penetration of the e-commerce industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of IT solutions & automated software for cold chain logistics, cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and RFID technologies for cold chain applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The Europe cold chain logistics market size was estimated at $64.10 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $239.71 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Germany, being a pharmaceutical hub, has a major presence and demand for refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, and cold chain logistics networks, which in turn makes Germany a major contributor to the European cold chain logistics market. For instance, in June 2021, DHL Supply Chain, the contract logistics leader within Deutsche Post DHL Group, started building an approximately 32,000-square-meter logistics center in Florstadt, Germany. The new facility is expected to offer customers from the pharmaceutical and medical products sector additional warehouse space in temperature zones of 15-25°C, 2-8°C, and -24°C.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the Europe cold chain logistics market TEF, FM Logistics, GXO, Girteka, Baltic Logistics Solutions, Nagel Group, FRIGO Cold Storage Logistics GmbH, NewCold, Beno-Trans, Eurofrigo BV, Advance European Ltd., Peter Green Chilled, Cool Cargo UK, Frigore, DFDS, Frigo Group, HANNON Transport, Solstor UK Limited, Gist Ltd., OOCL Logistics, Kreiss SIA, Vlantana, Americold Logistics, Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC and Constellation Cold Logistic.

The European chilled cold chain logistics industry has seen several developments in recent years, including the adoption of innovative technologies to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency. In addition, there has been a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly cold chain practices, such as the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of food waste. Moreover, there is surge in demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services. Rise in demand for fruits & vegetables, bakery products, and other segments have boosted the demand for chilled temperature type transportation in the cold chain logistics market.

Based on end use industry, the meat and sea food segment contributed to around one-third of the total market revenue in 2015, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. Simultaneously, the dairy and frozen desserts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.

In addition, as time and temperature are crucial factors in post-harvest management, the food cold chain is an important component of any supply chain for perishable foods. Many agricultural products, for instance, degrade at the same pace in an hour at a high temperature of 25°C as they do in a week at a low temperature of 1°C. This creates demand for cold chain logistics to improve food shelf life, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Based on region, Germany held the major share in 2015, holding more than one-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the market across France would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2025. The other regions studied in the report include UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By end-use industry, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By temperature type, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By business type, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By country, France is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

