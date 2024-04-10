TestFort: Showcasing Industry-Leading Expertise at the 2023 European Software Testing Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 23 years, TestFort has been at the forefront of software testing and QA, specializing in innovative approaches to automated testing. Using cutting-edge tools and a team of skilled professionals, TestFort commits to ensuring the highest quality in software products, and rapid release cycles, enhancing user satisfaction, and ensuring robust security measures.
TestFort's commitment to automated testing excellence is marked by team and individual achievements. Taras Oleksyn, Head of Automation QA, was nominated as Testing Leader of the Year at the 2023 European Software Testing Awards, reflecting his and TestFort's dedication to quality. Taras has spearheaded the implementation of the Automation Pyramid strategy to optimize test case distribution, enhancing efficiency and coverage in testing processes. He was also recently featured in the GoodFirms Roundtable podcast, sharing insights and tips that help TestFort pursue innovation and excellence in software QA.
Last year’s nomination at European Software Testing Awards aligns with TestFort's history of recognition, having been nominated thrice before in 2016, 2021, and 2022. Another example of TestFort's commitment to keeping its clients ahead of the competition is a partnership with Virtuoso, an innovative AI-driven automation tool. Virtuoso's integration into TestFort's services enables more rapid and efficient testing outcomes at a reduced cost.
TestFort's expertise extends across various software environments and challenges, from crafting comprehensive test suites for apps with multiple integrations to implementing continuous testing in DevOps settings.
Remaining a leader in the QA field, TestFort continuously adapts and evolves, supporting clients' goals and keeping products in line with industry regulations and clients' expectations.
Sandra Parker
TestFort's commitment to automated testing excellence is marked by team and individual achievements. Taras Oleksyn, Head of Automation QA, was nominated as Testing Leader of the Year at the 2023 European Software Testing Awards, reflecting his and TestFort's dedication to quality. Taras has spearheaded the implementation of the Automation Pyramid strategy to optimize test case distribution, enhancing efficiency and coverage in testing processes. He was also recently featured in the GoodFirms Roundtable podcast, sharing insights and tips that help TestFort pursue innovation and excellence in software QA.
Last year’s nomination at European Software Testing Awards aligns with TestFort's history of recognition, having been nominated thrice before in 2016, 2021, and 2022. Another example of TestFort's commitment to keeping its clients ahead of the competition is a partnership with Virtuoso, an innovative AI-driven automation tool. Virtuoso's integration into TestFort's services enables more rapid and efficient testing outcomes at a reduced cost.
TestFort's expertise extends across various software environments and challenges, from crafting comprehensive test suites for apps with multiple integrations to implementing continuous testing in DevOps settings.
Remaining a leader in the QA field, TestFort continuously adapts and evolves, supporting clients' goals and keeping products in line with industry regulations and clients' expectations.
Sandra Parker
TestFort
+1 3103889334
contacts@testfort.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube