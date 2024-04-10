Electoral Commission acknowledges Orders of the Electoral Court

The Electoral Commission has today received two orders from the Electoral Court. We have taken note of the contents of both orders. Furthermore, we have noted that the orders were issued without reasoned judgement. In order to understand the basis of the conclusions reach in both matters, it is important that reasons are provided. We will accordingly request the Electoral Court to hand down reasons for the orders made.

The first order relates to the candidacy of the erstwhile President Mr Jacob Zuma whilst the second relates to the interpretation of the word consulate to include honorary consulates as provided in section 33(3) of the Electoral Act.

Naturally the Commission is taking legal advice on both matters and will chart a way forward based on such advice as well as reasoned judgements that it may receive, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future.

