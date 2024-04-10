KwaZulu-Natal Health on engagement with unemployed doctors

After lengthy deliberations, a meeting today involving Health MEC Ms Nomagugu Simelane, HOD Dr Sandile Tshabalala and a group of unemployed doctors resolved that 120 posts will be advertised and the recruitment process will be completed by the end of April.

In fact, the advert has already been issued, as of this afternoon (09 April 2024).

The doctors have been staging a sit-in in front of the Department’s provincial headquarters, at Natalia Building, since last week, saying they will not leave until their demands of immediate employment are met.

Dr Tshabalala met with a delegation from the unemployed doctors’ Ad-hoc committee on two occasions last week, where he explained the Department’s financial challenges, which have prevented it from filling vacant medical posts.

The doctors were advised that the Department would be advertising posts, and were encouraged to apply once that process ensues.

During today's meeting, MEC Simelane listened to the doctors' concerns, and explained the Department's financial constraints to them and said that after the consultation with National Department of Health the department will now able to advertise 120 posts and National Department have agreed to avail resources to enable the filling of the posts.

After a lengthy discussion, all the parties reached consensus, and the recruitment process begins today.