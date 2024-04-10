Submit Release
Acting Premier Nono Maloyi and MEC Madoda Sambatha officially open Boikhutso Clinic at Ventersdorp, 11 Apr

Acting Premier of the North West Province, Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi accompanied by Health MEC Madoda Sambatha will on Thursday, 11 April 2024, officially open the Boikhutso Clinic at Ventersdorp in the J B Marks Local Municipality. 

The revamped facility valued at R5.6 million serves over eighty-eight thousand (88 000) residents and forms part of health facilities which render Comprehensive Primary Health Care Services in Ventersdorp and surrounding areas. 

The clinic provides amongst others, Integrated Child Health Services (IMCI & EPI), Maternal health services, Acute h ealth services, Chronic health services HIV testing and Reproductive health (Family Planning), Emergency Services, Outreach services such as School Health and Adolescent Youth Friendly Services (AYFS). 

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows: 

Date : Thursday, 11 April 2024 
Time : 09:00 
Venue : Boikhutsho Clinic, Ventersdorp. 

Sello Tatai 
Spokesperson to the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842 
E-mail:  statai38@gmail.com 

Or 

Brian Setswambung 
Provincial Head of Communication 
Office of the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 076 012 4501 
E-mail:  BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za 
 

