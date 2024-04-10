Minister Barbara Creecy hosts consultative stakeholder engagement meeting ahead of 4th Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee,12 Apr

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, will host a consultative stakeholder engagement meeting on South Africa’s negotiating position ahead of the 4th Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC4), on Friday, 12 April 2024.

South Africa will participate in INC4 which is scheduled to take place in Ottawa, Canada from 23 – 29 April 2024.

In preparation for the international meeting, Minister Creecy will engage with stakeholders in a virtual consultation with the aim of consolidating the country’s negotiating position at INC4 in Ottawa.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee is mandated to develop an international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution and marine litter, address the full plastic lifecycle and set out a series of provisions to be developed.

Members of the media are invited to attend the virtual engagement.

Date: 12 April 2024

Time: 11h00

Link: Virtual – Ms Teams link: rb.gy/st1grf

