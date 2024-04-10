Glutamic Acid Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook And Forecast Report 2021 To 2030

Glutamic Acid Market to Garner $16.6 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 5.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Glutamic Acid Market," which explores the global landscape of glutamic acid across various end-use industries. The report indicates that the global glutamic acid industry generated $9.9 billion in 2020, with projections to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Glutamic acid, a crucial amino acid for protein synthesis, is primarily produced through fermentation processes utilizing raw materials such as sugarcane molasses, coryneform bacteria, and glucose. The fermentation process involves several stages including fermentation, centrifugation, carbon adsorption, evaporation, crystallization, and ion exchange. While this manufacturing method ensures high quality and purity, it necessitates substantial capital investment and consumes significant amounts of water and energy.

Key Growth Drivers:

The global glutamic acid market is driven by increased demand from the food and pharmaceutical industries. However, concerns regarding the harmful effects associated with glutamic acid usage pose challenges to market growth. Conversely, the rising preference for natural food additives presents new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Food Industry Dominance:

In terms of end-use industries, the food industry segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing nearly two-thirds of the global glutamic acid market. This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of glutamic acid in various food products such as soups, snacks, condiments, convenience foods, seasoning blends, and noodles. However, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to exhibit the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030, driven by the utilization of glutamic acid in medications targeting heart and brain function.

Asia-Pacific's Dominance:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, driven by industrialization in countries like India and China, increased demand from pharmaceutical and cosmetic & personal care industries, and government spending on the pharmaceutical sector.

Leading Market Players:

Key players in the global glutamic acid market include Amino GmbH, Ajinomoto Co., Evonik Industries, Fufeng Group, Haihang Group, Hefei TNJ Chemicals, Kyowa Hakko, Medinex, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid, and Wuhan Amino Acid. These players have implemented various strategies including partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and meet the evolving demands of the industry.

