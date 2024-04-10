Styrenics Market Report Analysis By 2021-2030: Growth Rate, Market Players, Report Pages 190

Styrenics Market to Garner $134.9 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 5.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Styrenics Market," covering various aspects including wattage, spectrum, installation type, and application. The report forecasts substantial growth in the global styrenics industry, with the market expected to reach $134.9 billion by 2030, marking a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030, up from $76.6 billion generated in 2020.

Styrene, an organic compound with a distinct odor, serves as a precursor to various copolymers including polystyrene and unsaturated polyester. Polystyrene, a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon derived from styrene monomers, finds extensive use in plastics due to its versatility. Factors such as population growth, rising incomes, and increased demand in sectors like automotive, construction, and food processing have propelled the demand for styrenics. Additionally, growing awareness of environmental concerns related to greenhouse gas emissions from building materials has further augmented the demand for styrenics.

Key Growth Drivers:

- Rising demand in wind energy applications, increased usage in the automotive industry, and growth in consumer sectors driving demand for various plastics.

- Rapid infrastructure development in developing countries presents new growth opportunities, although concerns regarding the environment and healthcare may hinder market growth.

Polystyrene Segment Dominance:

The polystyrene segment held the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for disposable household products, electronic gadgets, and automobiles. However, the styrene butadiene rubber segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, driven by its applications in the automotive industry, construction sector, and as a binder in li-ion batteries.

Automotive Segment Dominance:

In terms of application, the automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The segment benefits from increased demand for various transport vehicles, especially personal vehicles and industrial trucks. Conversely, the building and construction segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, fueled by rapid population growth and increased demand for construction activities worldwide.

Asia-Pacific and North America Growth:

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leadership position by 2030. This growth is driven by investments in infrastructure development, including transportation, smart cities, and food storage.

Leading Market Players:

Key players in the global styrenics market include Royal DSM, Sabic, The Dow Chemical Company, Total SA, Repsol SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, ENI S.P.A, and Ineos Group AG. These players have adopted various strategies to maintain their market positions, including product launches, collaborations, and expansions.

