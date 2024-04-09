Senate Bill 973 Printer's Number 1515
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
973
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, TARTAGLIONE, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL,
CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER, MASTRIANO, J. WARD AND
MUTH, OCTOBER 31, 2023
SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
AS AMENDED, APRIL 9, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for
veteran of Korean Armed Forces.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 105. Veteran of Korean Armed Forces.
(a) Eligibility.-- Any resident of this Commonwealth who is
an eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces and , a duly
naturalized citizen of the United States AND HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED
BY THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS UNDER 38
U.S.C. § 109 (RELATING TO BENEFITS FOR DISCHARGED MEMBERS OF
ALLIED FORCES) shall be afforded the same rights, benefits,
recognition and privileges as afforded to veterans of the United
States military forces.
(b) Proof of service.--Any appropriate Commonwealth agency
