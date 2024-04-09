Senate Bill 973 Printer's Number 1515

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1200

PRINTER'S NO. 1515

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

973

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, TARTAGLIONE, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL,

CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER, MASTRIANO, J. WARD AND

MUTH, OCTOBER 31, 2023

SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

AS AMENDED, APRIL 9, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for

veteran of Korean Armed Forces.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 105. Veteran of Korean Armed Forces.

(a) Eligibility.-- Any resident of this Commonwealth who is

an eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces and , a duly

naturalized citizen of the United States AND HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED

BY THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS UNDER 38

U.S.C. § 109 (RELATING TO BENEFITS FOR DISCHARGED MEMBERS OF

ALLIED FORCES) shall be afforded the same rights, benefits,

recognition and privileges as afforded to veterans of the United

States military forces.

(b) Proof of service.--Any appropriate Commonwealth agency

