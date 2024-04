Senate Bill 497 Printer's Number 1517

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - record within the Right-to-Know Law in possession or

constructive possession of the department or a Commonwealth

agency, including contracts, grants, awards and other public

records, shall be considered public records in accordance with

the Right-to-Know Law.

(d) Federal law supersedeas.--If the provisions of this act

related to public access conflict with a Federal or State law

prohibiting access to records, the provisions of this act shall

not apply with regard to access.

CHAPTER 11

PREVAILING WAGE

SECTION 1101. REQUIREMENTS.

(A) RATES.--IF A GRANT OR LOAN IS SOUGHT AND AWARDED UNDER

THIS ACT, ALL CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS ENGAGED TO PERFORM

CONSTRUCTION, RECONSTRUCTION, DEMOLITION, ALTERATION AND REPAIR

WORK, OTHER THAN MAINTENANCE WORK, ON ANY SEGMENT OF WORK ON THE

SITE OF THE FACILITY OR ON A SHARED INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT,

SHALL PAY TO THE CONTRACTORS' AND SUBCONTRACTORS' WORKERS NOT

LESS THAN THE PREVAILING MINIMUM WAGE AND BENEFIT RATES FOR ALL

CRAFTS OR CLASSIFICATIONS, AS DETERMINED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF

LABOR AND INDUSTRY UNDER THE PREVAILING WAGE ACT.

(B) CONDITION.--AS A CONDITION OF RECEIVING AND MAINTAINING

GRANTS OR LOANS UNDER THIS ACT, THE RECIPIENTS SHALL ENSURE THAT

ALL CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS ENGAGED TO PERFORM

CONSTRUCTION, RECONSTRUCTION, DEMOLITION, ALTERATION AND REPAIR

WORK, OTHER THAN MAINTENANCE WORK, ON ANY SEGMENT OF WORK ON THE

SITE OF THE FACILITY OR ON A SHARED INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT, PAY

NOT LESS THAN THE PREVAILING MINIMUM WAGE AND BENEFIT RATES FOR

ALL CRAFTS AND CLASSIFICATIONS, AS DETERMINED BY THE DEPARTMENT

OF LABOR AND INDUSTRY UNDER THE PREVAILING WAGE ACT.

