Senate Bill 975 Printer's Number 1518

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - inconvenience.

(b) [Restitution.--A] Costs of responding to threat.--

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a person convicted

or adjudicated delinquent of violating this section shall[, in

addition to any other sentence imposed or restitution ordered

under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9721(c) (relating to sentencing generally),

be sentenced to pay restitution in an amount equal to the cost

of the evacuation, including, but not limited to, fire and

police response; emergency medical service or emergency

preparedness response; and transportation of an individual from

the building, place of assembly or facility.] be sentenced to

pay any costs of an evacuation or other response resulting from

the threat that gave rise to the violation of this section,

including, but not limited to:

(1) The costs of supplies, equipment or materials used

by an emergency medical services agency, fire company, law

enforcement agency, school district, educational facility

SCHOOL ENTITY OR INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION or other

governmental entity to respond to the threat.

(2) The costs of prepared and unprepared food that went

unused as a result of an evacuation or diversion from the

normal or customary operations of a school or educational

facility SCHOOL ENTITY OR INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION

that responded to the threat.

(3) The salary or other wages, including overtime pay,

of any employee of a law enforcement agency, police

department, fire company, medical services agency, school

district, educational facility SCHOOL ENTITY OR INSTITUTION

OF HIGHER EDUCATION or other governmental entity for the time

spent responding to the threat.

20230SB0975PN1518 - 2 -

