Senate Bill 975 Printer's Number 1518
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - inconvenience.
(b) [Restitution.--A] Costs of responding to threat.--
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a person convicted
or adjudicated delinquent of violating this section shall[, in
addition to any other sentence imposed or restitution ordered
under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9721(c) (relating to sentencing generally),
be sentenced to pay restitution in an amount equal to the cost
of the evacuation, including, but not limited to, fire and
police response; emergency medical service or emergency
preparedness response; and transportation of an individual from
the building, place of assembly or facility.] be sentenced to
pay any costs of an evacuation or other response resulting from
the threat that gave rise to the violation of this section,
including, but not limited to:
(1) The costs of supplies, equipment or materials used
by an emergency medical services agency, fire company, law
enforcement agency, school district, educational facility
SCHOOL ENTITY OR INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION or other
governmental entity to respond to the threat.
(2) The costs of prepared and unprepared food that went
unused as a result of an evacuation or diversion from the
normal or customary operations of a school or educational
facility SCHOOL ENTITY OR INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION
that responded to the threat.
(3) The salary or other wages, including overtime pay,
of any employee of a law enforcement agency, police
department, fire company, medical services agency, school
district, educational facility SCHOOL ENTITY OR INSTITUTION
OF HIGHER EDUCATION or other governmental entity for the time
spent responding to the threat.
20230SB0975PN1518 - 2 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30