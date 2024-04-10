Submit Release
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared Instagram post on Eid al-Fitr

AZERBAIJAN, April 10 - 10 April 2024, 08:07

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The post reads, “On the occasion of the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, which illuminates the hearts and minds of people, urging them towards virtuous deeds, I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and Muslims worldwide! I stand in solidarity with you, sharing in your noble aspirations on these blessed festive days. May the Almighty Allah accept your prayers and observance of fasting! Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!”

