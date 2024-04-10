Bình Dương, UK cooperate in promoting green energy

VIETNAM, April 10 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Eastern International University, Becamex IDC, the UK’s Q-Energy and the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam have announced a cooperation project on energy solutions.

Entitled Vietnam Intelligent Energy Trading Platform for Upscaling Local Energy Storage and EV (VIET PULSE), the project is intended to solve basic problems in using renewable energy in Việt Nam such as instability in energy supply to customers.

Under the project, necessary infrastructure for solar battery systems, electric vehicle charging stations and energy storage battery systems will be installed, along with expanding research and implementation of energy management systems to optimise electricity consumption and install renewable energy systems.

Big Data and AI technologies will be applied in the project to coordinate resources used in the same basic infrastructure complex and an energy sharing model between units will be built.

The project was announced in a conference on green energy held on Wednesday by the People’s Committee of the southern province of Bình Dương, in collaboration with the British Consulate General in HCM City.

Addressing the event, British Consul General in HCM City Emily Hamblin said that the UK Government highly evaluated its partnership with Việt Nam to prioritise supporting green transition.

She said that staff at the Consulate General in HCM City and the UK Embassy in Hà Nội are working closely with the Government of Việt Nam and relevant parties to increase support for the country in implementing its net-zero emission commitment.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Hùng Dũng said the province highly appreciated the cooperation programme between Q-Energy of the UK and the Eastern International University on the project that promotes joint efforts to minimise negative impacts on the environment and create a more sustainable future.

It reflects the strong commitment of the provincial People's Committee and partners in promoting sustainable development and green energy transition, he said, adding that this cooperation not only creates opportunities for the application of advanced technology but also marks an important step in building a business environment towards sustainability and high efficiency. — VNS