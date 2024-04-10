SJC gold price turns down, gold ring conquers new mark

VIETNAM, April 10 - HÀ NỘI — After a hot session on Tuesday, SJC gold price turned down on Wednesday morning, while gold rings continue to set new peaks at VNĐ78 million (US$3,250).

At 9:30 am, Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) listed the buying and selling price of SJC gold at VNĐ81.8 million and VNĐ83.8 million per tael, respectively, both down VNĐ1 million per tael compared to Tuesday's closing session.

Bảo Tín Minh Châu decreased VNĐ150,000 per tael in buying, and VNĐ650,000 per tael in selling, trading at VNĐ82.05 million and VNĐ 83.85 million per tael, respectively.

At DOJI, the price reduction for SJC gold in the early morning was VNĐ900,000 per tael in buying and VNĐ800,000 per tael in selling, trading at VNĐ81.60 million and VNĐ 83.90 million per tael, respectively.

PNJ kept the buying price unchanged and reduced in the selling price by VNĐ800,000 per tael, trading at VNĐ81.90 million and 83.90 million per tael, respectively.

During the Tuesday trading session, the price of gold rings increased at breakneck speed, topping all previous records to reach VNĐ77.85 million per tael, an increase of more than VNĐ2 million per tael compared to the previous day.

On the day gold prices peaked, many gold shops in Hà Nội only sold a maximum of five taels, leading to people buying and selling hand to hand outside the stores.

Not only gold rings, SJC gold also continued to soared sharply to VNĐ2.4 million per tael and reached VNĐ84.8 million per tael, the highest level ever.

SJC gold prices at Bảo Tín Minh Châu Company Limited is traded at VNĐ82.20 million per tael for buying and VNĐ84.50 million per tael for selling.

At Bảo Tín Mạnh Hải, SJC gold bars are traded at VNĐ82.20 million per tael for buying and VNĐ84.70 million per tael for selling.

World gold prices also continue to increase in the context that central banks tend to net buy gold.

Gold's strong increase has surprised investors and experts. Despite the US dollars maintaining its strength, this precious metal continues to rise and seek new historical milestones. — VNS