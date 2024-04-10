Driivz Integrates with Payter Payments Terminal to Enable Compliance with AFIR Regulations in Europe

New regulations requiring debit and credit card acceptance at public EV charging stations to deliver enhanced and convenient EV charging payment solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve e-mobility portfolio, a leading provider of end-to-end smart EV charging and energy management software, today announced its integration with payment terminal and payments solution, Payter. The integration will allow Driivz’s European customers to seamlessly comply with Europe’s Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) payment requirements.



The AFIR, effective April 13th, 2024, mandates that all new public EV charging stations in Europe must offer ad-hoc payment methods, allowing drivers to conveniently pay for their charging sessions with debit, credit and smartphones directly at charging stations. Recognizing the importance of meeting regulatory standards while enhancing the user experience, Driivz has integrated with Payter Apollo to support their payment terminals for Driivz customers.

A similar requirement was added to the California Type Evaluation Program (CTEP) a couple of years ago.

Through facilitating AFIR compliance and enhancing the payment process, Driivz and Payter provide EV charge point operators with the tools to meet regulatory standards. Driivz interfacing with Payter Apollo underscores its commitment to driving innovation in the EV charging industry while adhering to regulatory standards.

"With the approaching implementation of AFIR payment regulations, it’s essential that EV charge point operators adapt swiftly and seamlessly," said Andrew Bennett, CEO of EVolve. "Our decision to integrate with Payter ensures compliance with these regulations and enhances our customer’s experience, making the charging process much more convenient and accessible."

"At Payter, we have been a strong advocate for making charging easier and accessible for everyone by adding open loop payments. We are proud to be supporting the efforts for the transition to electric by integrating with industry leaders such as Driivz. With the flexibility of the Apollo payment terminals working seamlessly alongside Driivz's robust EV charge point management software, we ensure not only regulation compliance but an elevated consumer experience," said Remco Willemse, CEO of Payter.

The Driivz software platform, integrated with Payter payments terminals, offers a comprehensive payment solution for EV drivers. From accepting Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover credit and debit cards, to smartphone payments, Driivz and Payter ensure that EV drivers have various convenient payment options.

For more information, visit: https://driivz.com/

About Driivz

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Centrica, Recharge, St1, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/

Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner

dmontner@montner.com