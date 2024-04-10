Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size 2024, Global Analysis, Top Companies, Latest Insights and Forecast 2032

Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Report

Heavy-duty auto aftermarket grows 3.14% (2024-2032) due to rising IoT sensor integration in vehicles.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Report by Replacement Parts (Tires, Batteries, Brake Parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting and Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Turbochargers, and Others), Vehicle Type (4 to Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8), Service Channel (DIY, OE Seller, DIFM), and Region 2024-2032”, the study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market?

The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.14% during 2024-2032.

Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends:

The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the escalating demand for vehicle longevity and reliability stands, pushing fleet operators to invest in maintenance and parts replacement. Moreover, the stringent emission regulations worldwide are compelling vehicle owners to opt for aftermarket solutions that ensure regulatory compliance.

Additionally, technological advancements are enabling more sophisticated repair and diagnostic tools, enhancing the efficiency of aftermarket services, which is boosting the market growth. Another crucial driver is the increasing adoption of telematics and connected vehicle technologies, which facilitates predictive maintenance, thereby accelerating the aftermarket demand.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Industry:

Escalating Demand for Vehicle Longevity and Reliability

The growing need for vehicle longevity and reliability is a crucial driver in the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket. As operators aim to maximize the lifespan and performance of their vehicles, there's a significant uptick in demand for maintenance services, high-quality parts, and upgrades. This trend is not just about preventing breakdowns but also about optimizing operational efficiency and safety. Fleet owners, in particular, are investing in regular check-ups, advanced diagnostics, and premium replacement components to ensure their vehicles remain dependable and efficient over extended periods, ultimately reducing long-term operational costs.

Stringent Emission Regulations

Around the world, stringent emission regulations are forcing heavy-duty vehicle operators to seek aftermarket solutions that help them comply with environmental standards. These regulations mandate lower emissions of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide. To meet these standards, operators often retrofit existing vehicles with advanced emission control systems, upgrade exhaust components, and employ cleaner fuel technologies. This adherence not only aids in environmental conservation but also ensures that vehicles can legally operate, avoiding fines and enabling uninterrupted business operations.

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements are revolutionizing the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket by introducing more sophisticated repair and diagnostic tools. Modern vehicles are equipped with complex electronics and software, necessitating advanced technical expertise and equipment for maintenance and repairs. Innovations such as predictive maintenance algorithms, advanced diagnostics, and high-efficiency parts are becoming commonplace, enhancing service precision and vehicle uptime. This evolution enables quicker, more accurate repairs and maintenance, reducing vehicle downtime and operational costs, and increasing the overall reliability and performance of the fleet.

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Replacement Parts:

• Tires

• Batteries

• Brake Parts

• Filters

• Body Parts

• Lighting and Electronic Components

• Wheels

• Exhaust Components

• Turbochargers

• Others

By replacement parts, the market is segmented into tires, batteries, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting and electronic components, wheels, exhaust components, turbochargers, and others.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Class 4 to Class 6

• Class 7 and Class 8

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into class 4 to class 6 and class 7 and class 8.

Breakup by Service Channel:

• DIY

• OE Seller

• DIFM

Based on the service channel, the market is divided into DIY, OE Seller, and DIFM.

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

On the basis of the region, the market is subdivided into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Industry:

• 3M Company

• Atc Drivetrain, LLC

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Detroit Diesel Corporation

• Dorian Drake International Inc.

• Dorman Products, Inc

• Federal-Mogul Products US LLC

• Instrument Sales and Service, Inc

• UCI International, LLC

