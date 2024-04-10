St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002677

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4-9-24 at approximately 2041 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brook Road, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION(S): Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a residence in Corinth, Vermont for a reported family fight. During the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause to arrest a juvenile resident for the charges listed above. The juvenile was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and cited to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-10-24 at 1300 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please Note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819