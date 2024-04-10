St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002677
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4-9-24 at approximately 2041 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brook Road, Corinth, VT
VIOLATION(S): Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a residence in Corinth, Vermont for a reported family fight. During the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause to arrest a juvenile resident for the charges listed above. The juvenile was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and cited to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-10-24 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please Note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819