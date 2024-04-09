Official Visit by Deputy Prime Minister & Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat to the People's Republic of China, 7 to 12 April 2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat is currently in Beijing as part of his official visit to China.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng met Vice President Han Zheng today, during which they affirmed the deep and substantive bilateral relations between Singapore and China. They welcomed key bilateral milestones that both sides would commemorate this year, namely the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park and the 20th edition of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation. Deputy Prime Minister Heng and Vice President Han also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 APRIL 2024