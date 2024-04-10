Hebei Yijia Integrated Housing Co., Ltd. is the only company in the integrated housing industry invited to participate
HENGSHUI, HEBEI, CHINA, April 10, 2024 -- Company Profile
Hebei Yijia Integrated Housing Co., Ltd. is the only company in the integrated housing industry invited to participate in CCTV programs and the only company issued a China Credit Certificate. The company's chairman, Mr. Gao Dezhi, was invited to the agricultural program studio of Beijing CCTV in August 2022 to participate in the recording of the "Credit China" program hosted by the famous Chinese host Dong Qian to tell the story of China's credit companies. The company is located in Fucheng County, Hengshui City, known as the "Hometown of Color Steel". It has an advantageous geographical location and convenient transportation. The company's factory covers an area of 44,000 square meters, has a registered capital of 60 million, and has an annual production capacity of more than 80,000 units. It is currently the largest prefabricated house production base in Hebei.
Since its establishment, the company has specialized in the research and development, production, sales, leasing of residential integrated housing, emergency folding affordable housing, packaged container houses, steel truss floor decking, color steel sheds, fences, grids and integrated housing supporting facilities. ; is a large-scale modern, modular housing enterprise integrating professional design, manufacturing and construction. At the same time, we can provide diversified house customization services according to customer needs. Its products are mostly used in various construction sites, temporary residences, offices, highways, railways, wind power, thermal power, photovoltaic, petroleum, post-earthquake resettlement and other rapid resettlement projects under special conditions. Under the leadership of Chairman Gao Dezhi, Hebei Yijia Integrated House Co., Ltd. has continuously updated and iterated its products, taking environmentally friendly prefabricated houses as its core, and making outstanding contributions to the development of prefabricated buildings and green buildings. At the same time, Hebei Yijia Integrated Housing Co., Ltd. is also growing in the fight against the epidemic and actively giving back to the society.
The company currently has 3 branches and 36 offices across the country; it also has a complete set of production facilities such as independent pressing workshops, welding workshops, panel cutting production workshops, and final assembly workshops, and has specially established a housing modularization research institute and light steel housing The business department, the modular housing business department, has gradually established a sales and service center centered in Hebei and auxiliary throughout the country. According to the "One Belt and One Road" initiative proposed by the country, an international center has been specially set up, and its products are exported to Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, North America, South America and the Middle East. Provide safe, environmentally friendly, smart and comfortable combined building spaces.
Yijia Company has established long-term and stable cooperative relationships with many outstanding enterprises such as MCC, Huaxi Group, Huaxi Energy, China Power Construction, BUCG, Guangxi Construction Engineering, State Grid, China Railway Construction, China Railway Group and so on. During the epidemic period, we supplied goods to Jilin Tonghua Port, Jilin Erdaojiang, Jilin Pharmaceutical High-tech Zone, Jilin Changchun, Xingtai Nangong, Xingtai Pingxiang, Heilongjiang Harbin, Xinjiang Kekedala, Xinjiang Alar City, Xinjiang Kashgar, Xinjiang Alashankou, Xinjiang Changji Shihezi City, Hong Kong, Jiangsu, Fujian Putian, Fujian Xiamen, Zhejiang Shangyu, Zhejiang Ningbo, Henan Shaoxing, Henan Shangqiu, Henan Puyang, Henan Anyang, Henan Xinxiang, Henan Yuzhou, Henan Pingdingshan, Sichuan Guangyuan, Sichuan Anyue, Shandong Zaozhuang , Binzhou, Shandong, Minhang District, Shanghai, Anguo, Baoding, Shenzhen, Xinmatou Town, Qiu County, Handan, Liangerzhuang, Qiu County, Handan, and Xinle City, Shijiazhuang, Hebei, etc., are practicing corporate responsibility to fight the epidemic in various places. contribute to the epidemic.
Since its establishment, the company has always insisted on building a leading integrated housing industry base in the country with product research and development and quality services as its core. Hebei Yijia is committed to mutual benefit and win-win results with our customers, sincere cooperation and common growth.
