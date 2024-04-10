Market Share Insights: Understanding Automotive Smart Helmet Sector Dynamics 2023-2032

Market Research Report

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A smart helmet used in automotive is specifically built for the safety of the rider. Automotive smart helmet market helps to curb riding without helmet by ensuring that the rider mandatorily wears the helmet while riding. The technologies embedded into smart helmet are different than the conventional helmets. These are implemented using GSM and GPS technology.

The advanced technology of calling ambulance directly through the microcontroller board is attracting the use of smart helmet across the globe. Furthermore, for such operation vibration sensors are placed in different places of the helmet that are connected to the microcontroller board. When rider crashes or the helmet hit the ground, these sensors give signal to the microcontroller board, then controller extract GPS data using the GPS module, which is interfaced to it and automatically sends a message to an ambulance or family members.

The latest innovation in smart helmet is that the rider cannot start the bike without wearing it. This helmet uses normal cable replacement for wirelessly switching on a bike, so that the bike would not start without both the key and the helmet. In addition, the alcohol sensor attached to smart helmet measures the content of alcohol through the rider's breath and automatically switches off the bike if he is drunk.

Many companies such as Babaali, Jarvish, Nand Logic, and others started offering the latest technology based smart helmets that consist of integrated Bluetooth, GPS, communication, head-up display and noise-canceling technology, along with air pollution alert features. The first four technologies are now being offered in the Skully helmet, while the upcoming Sena will feature noise-canceling technology. However, helmets seem to be capable of much more, according to iHelmet inventor Ganindu Nanayakkara, a young Sri Lankan engineer. According to him a number of features can be added in the helmet and these can be controlled by a smartphone app. Some of these include LED light that can flash likely to make the rider more visible at night and rear distance sensors to indicate tailgaters. Moreover, the G sensor that detects a crash and alerts friends with GPS co-ordinates of the incident is also added in the helmet. In addition, an adjustable speed alert and automatic recording/tracking the location of parked vehicle on GPS map is also enabled. It also has a smoke detector to alert the user of high levels of air pollution.

The automotive smart helmet is a type of protective headgear used by the rider. This can be implemented by using advanced feature used as a hands-free device, solar power, and fall detection. It can provide function of receiving call while driving.

The increase in safety & security concerns along with the technological advancements in smart devices is strengthening the demand for smart helmets across the globe. Further, the global increase in the number of accidents and growing sales of bicycle production and bicycle activities create a demand for the adoption of helmets for many applications. High cost associated with the product and lack of awareness regarding smart helmets in developing countries hamper the growth of the automotive smart helmet market. Furthermore, the development of fully-integrated helmets with HUD and innovation in smart wearables create a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the automotive smart helmet market.

The automotive smart helmet market is segmented based on type, application, and technology. Based on type segment, the automotive smart helmet market is bifurcated into full helmet and half helmet. Based on the application segment, it is segregated into motorcycling, cycling, and snow/skate. Based on technology, it is classified into an integrated video camera, Bluetooth intercom technology, turn signal indicators & brake function, and music technology. In addition, the automotive smart helmet market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

