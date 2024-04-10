Antifog Additives Market Size 2021 to 2031

Antifog Additives Market to Garner $619.8 Million, Globally, By 2031 at 4.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released a report titled "Antifog Additives Market by Type (Sorbitan Ester, Glycerol Ester, Polyglycerol Ester, Glycerol Monooleate, Others) and Application (Food Packaging, Agriculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031." According to this report, the global antifog additives industry generated $397.2 million in revenue in 2021 and is projected to reach $619.8 million by 2031, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Antifog additives, organic compounds that reduce water surface tension to prevent water droplet formation on plastic surfaces, are extensively utilized to combat fogging in the food and beverage sector. They find wide applications in polymer film production, contributing to enhanced end-product quality. The market for antifog additives is diverse, spanning various industries such as agriculture, food packaging, plastics, automotive, and more.

Driving factors for the market include increased focus on agriculture, backed by government initiatives and investments, and the growing adoption of antifog additives in greenhouses to improve crop productivity by reducing fog formation and enhancing light transmission. However, challenges such as the lack of skilled labor and regulatory standardization hinder market growth. Nevertheless, opportunities arise from the rising usage of antifog additives in automotive applications to enhance visibility and the growing industrialization trends.

In terms of type, the glycerol monooleate segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to its extensive usage in pharmaceutical formulations and its role in reducing foaming during drug production. Conversely, the glycerol ester segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, driven by its applications in polymer films, agriculture, and food packaging industries.

The agriculture segment, contributing to the highest market share in 2021, is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for organic food and medicinal plants, driving the usage of antifog additives to enhance crop productivity and plant efficiency. Additionally, the food packaging segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the utilization of antifog additives in low-density and high-density polyethylene food wraps to enhance transparency and presentation.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2031, driven by the widespread usage of antifog additives in greenhouses and the increasing acceptance of packaged food products in countries like South Korea, Japan, and India. The region is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the antifog additives market include Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Avient, BASF SE, ChemPoint, Clariant AG, Corbion N.V., Croda International Plc., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals, Evonik Industries, Foreverest Resources Ltd., Lipotype, Merck KGaA, and PCC Chemax Inc.

