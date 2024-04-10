Hand Cream Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand & Forecast 2024-2032

Hand Cream Market

The global hand cream market size reached US$ 466.1 Million in 2023.

UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Hand Cream Market Report by Product (Repair Hand Cream, Anti-Aging Hand Cream, Whitening Hand Cream, Overnight Hand Cream, and Others), Age Group (Generation X, Baby Boomers, Millennials, Generation Z), Demographic (Male, Female), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharma and Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global hand cream market size reached US$ 466.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 736.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032.

●Global Hand Cream Market Trends:

Older individuals are more prone to dryness and loss of elasticity in their skin, making hand creams an essential part of their daily grooming routine. Besides this, manufacturers cater to this demographic by offering anti-aging hand creams formulated with ingredients like collagen, retinol, and hyaluronic acid to improve skin texture and reduce wrinkles.

Apart from this, the increasing focus on improved skincare solutions among individuals is impelling the market growth. People are seeking products that not only keep their hands moisturized but also address concerns, such as fine lines, age spots, and overall skin texture. In addition, rising preferences for clean and sustainable beauty products among the masses is bolstering the market growth.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hand-cream-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hand Cream Industry:

●Innovative Packaging:

Key manufacturers are exploring new packaging options to enhance user experience, improve product functionality, and align with evolving preferences of individuals. Airless pump dispensers are becoming increasingly popular for hand creams due to their ability to preserve product integrity and prevent contamination. These dispensers utilize a vacuum mechanism that pushes the product upward and minimizes air exposure and oxidation. Moreover, various hand cream brands are offering refill pouches or cartridges that can be easily inserted into reusable containers, reducing plastic waste while promoting eco-friendly practices. Refillable containers often feature sleek and customizable designs that appeal to eco-conscious individuals.

●Health and Hygiene Concerns:

Frequent handwashing and sanitizer use can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Hand creams offer a solution by replenishing moisture and restoring the barrier function of the skin. Individuals are prioritizing products that not only hydrate but also provide antibacterial or antiviral properties, further reinforcing the role of hand creams in maintaining skin health and preventing infections. Moreover, the rising awareness among individuals about maintaining hand hygiene is propelling the market growth. People are becoming aware about regularly sanitizing and moisturizing their hands to prevent the spread of germs and maintain skin health.

●Environmental Factors:

The growing demand for hand creams due to the changing weather conditions and increased pollution levels is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, dry and harsh weather can cause skin dryness and irritation, thereby necessitating the use of moisturizing hand creams. Additionally, increasing preferences for skincare products that offer protection against environmental stressors are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of hand creams that have antioxidants, such as vitamins E and C, that can combat free radicals while mitigating the effects of pollution on the skin is impelling the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hand Cream Industry:

●Australian Native Botanicals

●Beiersdorf AG

●Coty Inc.

●Glossier Inc.

●Johnson & Johnson

●Marks and Spencer plc

●Sanofi S.A.

●Shiseido Company Limited

●The Clorox Company

●The Procter & Gamble Company

●Unilever plc

Ask Analyst for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4534&flag=C

Hand Cream Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

●Repair Hand Cream

●Anti-Aging Hand Cream

●Whitening Hand Cream

●Overnight Hand Cream

●Others

Repair hand cream represented the largest segment as it provides enhanced care for damaged or severely dry hands.

By Age Group:

●Generation X

●Baby Boomers

●Millennials

●Generation Z

Generation X accounted for the largest market share due to the rising skincare concerns.

By Demographic:

●Male

●Female

Female exhibits a clear dominance in the market on account of the increasing focus on personal care.

By Distribution Channel:

●Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

●Specialty Stores

●Pharma and Drug Stores

●Online Stores

●Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the biggest market share as they offer a wide range of hand cream products under one roof.

Regional Insights:

●North America: (United States, Canada)

●Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

●Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

●Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

●Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the hand cream market due to the rising number of online shopping platforms.



According to the latest report by IMARC Group:

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

