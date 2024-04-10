Sen. Cramer: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards More Than $6 Million to North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a total award of $6,015,160 in discretionary funding to the following programs and initiatives in North Dakota:

$3,000,000 to the University of North Dakota, provided through the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy to fund a cooperative agreement supporting the Rural Health Information Hub (RHIhub).

$1,564,410 to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe through the Administration for Children and Families’ American Indian and Alaska Native Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

$1,450,750 to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services to strengthen public health infrastructure, workforce, and data systems.