Temporary Pauses in Traffic on McComas Road Beginning Wednesday, April 10, 2024

CABELL COUNTY, WV – Drivers can expect periodic temporary pauses in travel in both directions that will result in delays on County Route 31 (McComas Road) at the Roach Church location, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and Thursday, April 11, 2024, to unload and set bridge beams.

This work is being completed in part of the Roach Church Bridge +2 Project. The goal of this project is to construct/replace three new bridges along County Route 31 at mileposts 7.64, 8.54, and 9.69.

Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs for through-traffic commuting.

Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules accordingly.

Please use caution for flaggers, equipment, and workers when traveling through the area.



