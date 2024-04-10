Glycomics Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2,360.017 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.33%
The glycomics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% from US$ 1,438.251 million in 2022 to US$ 2,360.017 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the glycomics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$ 2,360.017 million by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the glycomics test market during the forecasted period is the growing chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes coupled with the constant development of new and improved technologies for glycan analysis. These new technologies enable more sensitive and specific analysis of glycans which further contributes to the growth of the glycomics market.
Another factor that boosts the glycomics market is the growing government grants and funding towards the research for the glycomics research coupled with significant investments made by major pharmaceutical and biotech companies to improve the technology required for the analysis of glycans are anticipated to grow the glycomics market over the forecast period.
The glycomics market, by product, is divided into three types- enzymes, instruments, and kits. There are several products available in the glycomics market that include glycomics instruments that are used for clinical applications like the detection of cancer in patients, finding personalized medicine, and several disease diagnoses. Hence, the several products available in the market for glycomics are anticipated to grow the market over the forecast period.
The glycomics market, by application, is divided into two types- drug discovery and diagnostics. Two types of applications for glycomics include diagnostic which is used for identifying different chronic diseases like cancer in the patient using the glycomics product therefore, the variety in application for glycomics is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the glycomics market during the forecasted period as this region has growing development in medical science and infrastructure required for that and the growing amount of significant investments made by big biotech companies and governments for glycomics research. Also, the growing number of chronic disease cases in the region is prevalent like diabetes and cancer which can be helped using glycomics products. Therefore, these factors are predicted to boost the glycomics market in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the glycomics market, such as Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Asparia Glycomics, Z Biotech, LLC., and QA-Bio.
The market analytics report segments the glycomics market using the following criteria:
• By Product
o Enzymes
o Instruments
o Kits
o Others
• By Application
o Drug Discovery
o Diagnostics
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Merck KGaA
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Takara Bio Inc.
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• New England Biolabs
• Asparia Glycomics
• Z Biotech, LLC.
• QA-Bio
