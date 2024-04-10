Submit Release
Waste levy scrapped for more flood-hit areas

The NSW Government has lifted the waste levy fee for another seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) to bolster recovery efforts.

The Natural Disaster Waste Levy Exemption now applies to the following additional LGAs:

  • Blue Mountains
  • Camden
  • Liverpool
  • Penrith
  • Sutherland
  • Wingecarribee
  • Wollondilly

Hawkesbury, Wollongong, Shoalhaven, Shellharbour and Kiama LGAs have already received waivers.

Residents in these 12 council areas will not be charged for the waste levy to dispose of flood-generated waste and debris at landfill sites. Local landfill gate fees may still apply.

The exemption covers waste on public and private land, including damaged building materials, furniture, carpet, gardening debris, and any other flood-related products.

Lifting the levy fee makes it easier for locals to get rid of flood-affected household items safely and efficiently. It also provides financial relief as communities strive to rebuild as soon as possible. 

The waiver for all 12 LGAs is in place until 30 June 2024, with requests for extensions to be considered.

As the clean-up process continues, the EPA could expand this benefit to support other areas impacted by heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

