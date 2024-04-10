Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,130 in the last 365 days.

iBlush Launches in the U.S., Revolutionizing Relief for Asian Flush Sufferers

From Australian innovation to leading the U.S. market, iBlush is redefining social drinking with its revolutionary remedy for Asian Flush

MELBOURNE, Australia , April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the USA now as its largest customer base, iBlush meets the needs of the 560 million people, or 8% of the global population, battling Asian Flush.

With two years of remarkable global success and a loyal community of 42,000 customers, iBlush's expansion isn't just growth—it's a mission to enable everyone impacted by Asian Flush to comfortably and confidently enjoy a drink.

Founded in 2020 by Australian-Chinese entrepreneur Lydia Li at age 19, iBlush emerged from her own struggle with Asian Flush, aiming to end the condition's social and health discomfort, Li's entrepreneurial spirit transformed her personal challenge into a global solution.

iBlush offers a scientific breakthrough with its 100% natural, vitamin and antioxidant-rich transdermal patches ingestible tablets. Administered 30 minutes before alcohol consumption, these products offer fast, efficient relief directly into the bloodstream, mitigating symptoms like facial redness and increased heart rate through aiding in the liver’s alcohol metabolism.

“iBlush is more than a remedy; it's a movement towards a future where no one has to think twice about raising a glass in celebration,” Li declares. “As we push forward with our research and expansion, we’re not just changing the game—we're redefining it. Stay tuned; we’re only just getting started.”

For more information about iBlush, its mission, and its range of products, visit www.iblushshop.com

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Lydia Li, please contact:

Lucinda Edward, Head of Marketing
Email: lucinda@iblush.com.au
Phone: +61 412 390 322

Image Library: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tPJg2quzPX_rP7uORe3Lkk_CcwxzjU4i?usp=sharing

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

iBlush Launches in the U.S., Revolutionizing Relief for Asian Flush Sufferers

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more