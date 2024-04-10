iBlush Launches in the U.S., Revolutionizing Relief for Asian Flush Sufferers

From Australian innovation to leading the U.S. market, iBlush is redefining social drinking with its revolutionary remedy for Asian Flush

MELBOURNE, Australia , April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the USA now as its largest customer base, iBlush meets the needs of the 560 million people, or 8% of the global population, battling Asian Flush.



With two years of remarkable global success and a loyal community of 42,000 customers, iBlush's expansion isn't just growth—it's a mission to enable everyone impacted by Asian Flush to comfortably and confidently enjoy a drink.

Founded in 2020 by Australian-Chinese entrepreneur Lydia Li at age 19, iBlush emerged from her own struggle with Asian Flush, aiming to end the condition's social and health discomfort, Li's entrepreneurial spirit transformed her personal challenge into a global solution.

iBlush offers a scientific breakthrough with its 100% natural, vitamin and antioxidant-rich transdermal patches ingestible tablets. Administered 30 minutes before alcohol consumption, these products offer fast, efficient relief directly into the bloodstream, mitigating symptoms like facial redness and increased heart rate through aiding in the liver’s alcohol metabolism.

“iBlush is more than a remedy; it's a movement towards a future where no one has to think twice about raising a glass in celebration,” Li declares. “As we push forward with our research and expansion, we’re not just changing the game—we're redefining it. Stay tuned; we’re only just getting started.”

